Phillip Sean Seldon, 56, of Idaho Falls, passed away on March 17, from lung cancer. Phil was born in Idaho Falls to Tony Drips and Phyllis McRill Drips on May 21, 1965. He graduated from Bonneville HS in 1983. In 1986 he moved to Phoenix, AZ with his girlfriend, Connie Brown. On May 14, 1993 he married Kara McNickle in Phoenix. They had one son, Jason Seldon, who was raised by Phil. Phil attended Arizona State University from 2002-2004 where he studied Political Science and History. While in Arizona, Phil worked as an independent contractor, where he started Seldon Plumbing. He and Jason moved back to Idaho Falls in 2009 where he owned and operated Seldon Plumbing in Idaho Falls. Phil considered raising his son Jason to be his greatest achievement. He loved to drive on the open road and one time, after Jason missed a flight to Arizona, Phil drove him there, ate lunch, and drove back to Idaho Falls the same day. Phil was also devoted his mother and used to stop by her house most days for coffee and a chat. Phil is preceded in death by his mother, Phyllis Orene Stallings and his biological father, Tony Drips. He is survived by his son Jason, his brother Daniel Drips, sister Donna (Butch) Powers, sister Jennifer (Kerry) Byington, and his father Adrian Stallings. Phil has donated his body to science and a private memorial service will be held later. The Seldon and Stallings family wish to extend sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Teton Cancer Institute and the hospice nurses of One Source. In lieu of sending flowers, please share a memory of Phil at Wilksfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Phil-Seldon/ Phil 5/21/1965 - 3/17/2021Sean Seldon