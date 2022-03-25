Sheila Carrol (Mitchell) Sermon passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the age of 82. Those who knew Sheila loved her beautiful smile, her big heart, and her great sense of humor. Sheila was born on December 22, 1939, in Idaho Falls, to Luke and Lola Mitchell. When she was five, the family moved to Irwin, Idaho, where she attended grade school. Her parents owned Mitchell's Irwin Service which was a gas station with groceries and a small restaurant. Sheila grew up running gas, serving customers, and making change. She was always good with numbers and people. Two sisters joined Sheila, and she tended them frequently so her mother could work. In fact, her youngest sister, Ginger was so much younger than Sheila she often thought of her as her little baby. The three sisters (as they came to call each other in later years) were very close. Sheila graduated from Ririe High School in 1957. She was an outgoing student who loved high school. On July 19, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Fred Sermon. Two years later, their son Ted was born. Three more children followed, Mitch, Mack, and Sue. Sheila and Fred loved bowling, playing cards with friends, and going to movies. In fact, Sheila loved bowling so much, she often found herself bowling during the days in a women's league and in a mixed league with Fred at night. It was the same with cards - one group during the day and one in the evening. After Fred's National Guard unit was called up to serve in the Vietnam War, Sheila found herself alone with four kids, ages 1 to 8. Despite initial problems with Fred's military pay, Sheila managed to get by with the help of friends and family. It was a hard time in her life, but also a time of growth as she learned she could juggle the kids and their activities as well as her role as president of the Idaho Falls National Guard Auxiliary, and still get home to take care of the house and feed the kids. She rarely gave herself enough credit for what she accomplished during that difficult time. After Fred returned from Vietnam and became a full-time guardsman, the family moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where Sheila continued her involvement in the Auxiliary and became even more involved with the childrens' educations as she joined the PTA and helped organize school carnivals and other fundraisers. She also worked at sewing clothes for all four kids, especially Ted who was involved in plays and band. In 1972, the family happily moved back to Idaho Falls to all their wonderful friends. Sheila enjoyed picnics, camping, snowmobiling, and rides on the weekends. As Fred moved up the chain of command in the National Guard, Sheila became even more involved herself as she traveled with Fred to conventions all over the United States. One drawback to Fred's advancement meant long periods of time without him at home as he attended military schools and was put on active duty for a short time in Europe. In 1987, after all four kids had graduated, Fred accepted a position working at Gowen Field. The couple packed up their belongings once more and moved to Boise. Fred loved his new position, and Sheila had new projects and activities she became involved in this is when Sheila really began to quilt and craft in earnest, something she continued to enjoy throughout her life. During their time in Boise, Fred and Sheila got the chance to spend time traveling. They especially enjoyed their time on the Oregon Coast and in Nevada and Arizona. Fred retired in 1994, they bought a fifth wheel, and planned to spend their winters traveling around the United States. Unfortunately, Fred and Sheila were both diagnosed with cancer in 1995 and Fred passed away on their 39th wedding anniversary in July 1996. Sheila won her battle with breast cancer but was heartbroken over the loss of Fred. About a year later, Sheila returned to Idaho Falls to be closer to her two oldest sons and her friends. In 2001, she began working for Sermon Service & Electric, her son Ted's company. Around the office, Sheila was known simply as "Mom" to everyone. She dusted off her math skills from working at her parents' store and did light bookkeeping while also serving as a dispatcher for the business. Her time at SSE gave her a new lease on life as she looked forward to going to work everyday and seeing Ted and Mitch, many of her grandchildren, and all the others who worked there or who called and talked to her about getting work done. After ten years at SSE, mom retired for good to pursue more leisurely activities. While working at the company, Sheila rediscovered her love for travel. She joined friends on cruises, took trips to Branson, Nashville, Wendover, and frequently traveled with her daughter's family. Sheila's friendships meant the world to her and were a constant source of joy; she especially loved her "card clubs," where she got to visit, entertain, and compete for prizes. Everyone who knew Sheila will miss her quirky ways and her down-to-earth nature. She was a great friend and the best mother and grandmother anyone could hope to have. Sheila was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Lola Mitchell, an infant brother, her husband, Fred, her sister, Marlon Tully, and her sister Ginger Ellsworth. She is survived by her four children, Ted Sermon (Lorie) of Idaho Falls, Mitch Sermon (Alorie) of Idaho Falls, Mack Sermon of Caldwell, and Sue Sermon (Rebekah) of Boise, as well as 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Lincoln Court's Memory Care Unit where Sheila lived out the last year of her life. Thank you most of all to Kennedy, Jasmine, Sunday, Brie, Derrick, Beverly, Benji, Pam, and everyone else who helped make her life enjoyable. The family would also like to thank the nurses and staff of Aspen Hospice Care, especially Shelia's nurses, Kris, and Deb. Thanks for all you did to make mom comfortable while she was under your care. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Sheila's name to Aspen Hospice Care, a charitable cancer association, or your favorite animal shelter. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Sheila 12/22/1939 - 3/20/2022Carrol (Mitchell) Sermon
