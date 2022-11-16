Gwendolyn W. Serr, 92, of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away on November 11, 2022 at the Gables Assisted Living. Gwen was born August 11, 1930 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Milton Edward and Vera Amanda Goodwin Wood. Gwen grew up in Blackfoot, Idaho. She attended school at the Wilson Grade School and the Moreland High School. She was the last graduating class of Moreland before it became Snake River High School. She lived in Blackfoot all her life but also spent some time in Parker, Arizona for the winters starting in 1991. Gwen married Theodore E. Serr on June 10, 1948 in Thomas, Idaho. Their marriage was further solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 2, 1954. They had 3 sons and 2 daughters; Tim, Russ, Casey, Lori Ann and Susan. Gwen was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served as a den mother for 11 years. She served in the Primary for several years, was the secretary in the Relief Society Presidency and helped in the Young Women's program. She was involved in square dancing clubs; the Twilight Twirlers, Choo Choo Squares and Prominaders. She worked for the Snake River School District for a couple of years. Gwen enjoyed genealogy and making memory books for all her grandchildren and children. She liked to crochet, do puzzle books and put together jig saw puzzles. Gwen is survived by her children, Timothy (Susan) Serr of Blackfoot, ID, Russell (Elaine) Serr of Blackfoot, ID, Casey (Lori Jane) Serr of Mapleton, UT, Lori Ann (Dain) Lochridge of Okotoks, Canada and Susie Moreno (Darren Bollinger) of Blackfoot. 32 Children, 36 Great Grand Children and 1 Great Great Granddaughter. Sister in laws, Donna Swartz and Gwendolyn Z. Serr, Linda Serr and Kathy Serr. She is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore "Ted" Serr, her parents, Milton Edward and Vera Amanda Wood, her siblings, Rulon Wood, Therma Keller, Irene Erikson and Merlin Wood, Grandson, Colby Serr, and Granddaughter Alison Serr. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hawker Funeral Home with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com Gwendolyn 8/11/1930 - 11/11/2022Serr
