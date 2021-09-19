Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
LaRae Afton Smith Serr, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 17, 2021, at Promontory Point Rehabilitation. LaRae was born May 5, 1934, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Albert Smith and Afton Jensen Smith. She grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Snake River High School. She also attended business college. In 1959, she married James Virgil Serr in Blackfoot. LaRae and James made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where LaRae worked as a seamstress and in accounting. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, reading, shopping, and spending time with her grandkids. LaRae is survived by her son, James "Bud" Ray (Marci) Serr of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Becky Jo (Ben) Gomm of Shelley, ID; son, Ron George (Laurie) Serr of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Wayne Sheldon Serr of Idaho Falls, ID; 20 grandchildren 49 great grandchildren an one great great granchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Serr, parents, Albert and Afton Smith, brothers, Chuck Smith and Bill Smith, sisters, Mertle Pendleberry and Helen Smith, and grandchildren, Leah Gomm and Ben C. Gomm. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Groveland Cemetery near Blackfoot, with Ben Gomm officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. LaRae 5/5/1934 - 9/17/2021Serr