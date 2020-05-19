Earl Seth Jr. Seth Jr. Earl Seth, Jr., 96, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Earl was born January 8, 1924 in Watseka, Illinois to Earl James Seth and Della Stanton Seth. Earl was raised in Watseka, Illinois and attended schools there. He served his country in the United States Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Earl married Bettie Jane Stecklein on July 15, 1955. Together they raised their son, Ernest. Earl would say that Bettie taught him how to bake, cook, and care for their home. After Bettie's passing in 1991, Earl stayed in Blackfoot, ID and lived in the Sunset Manor Apartments. Many knew Earl for his service to others. He loved to bake and play cards with family and friends. He was a volunteer at the food pantry and kept them and many others supplied with his baked goods. He will be remembered for his cookies and breads, but more so for his smile. Earl is survived by his sister, Pat Reineke of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Shelly (Seth) Bird of Cleveland, OH and Brent Seth of Detroit, MI; sisters-in-law, Elouise Norton and Eleanor Duchscher; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie Jane; son and daughter-in-law, Ernest and Winnie Seth; parents, Earl and Della Seth; and siblings, Charles Seth, Mildred Murphy, Elizabeth Curtis, and Guy Seth. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his close friend, Marie Leyba, who was like a granddaughter and was always there for him. A brief graveside service, including military rites, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Grove City Cemetery under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. For those who would be interested in participating from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a live broadcast of the service can be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com