Gayle Lyman Sewell came to Earth on September 21, 1941, and returned to Heaven on October 6, 2021. She had poor physical health for many years but her mental, spiritual, and emotional health were always strong. She loved her country and her religion but lived for her family. She is survived by her devoted husband (Paul Sewell) of nearly 54 years, her 4 loving children (Lisa married to Joel Judkins, Lesley married to Christopher Huls, Lindsay married to Jennifer Andrus, & Lacey married to Paul Lounsbury), 20 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. She loved calling La Grande, Oregon her hometown but she grew to love "jolly-ole England" during her 18 months as a full-time missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1962-1964. After returning home, she enrolled in BYU, graduating in 1967. In December that same year, she and Paul married in the Salt Lake Temple. They had their children over the next nine years. They moved several times over the next twenty years, settling in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1987. She dabbled in substitute teaching while her children were at home and then obtained full-time employment in 1989 at Bonneville High School, later retiring from Hillcrest High School in 1999. She was an avid reader, historian, and patriot. She enjoyed serving in numerous church callings including a mission to the Idaho Falls Temple Visitor Center and as an ordinance worker in the temple—both with her husband. She had numerous medical problems and several surgeries, including complications from those resulting in 2013 in her being placed on permanent hemodialysis and eventually home oxygen also. Despite all this, she continued to fight to live every day because her family gave her so much joy. Despite some difficult days, the joy overall outweighed the pain. She never gave up for their sakes. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, friend, missionary, and so much more. She will be missed but her family takes comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain and has been received by loved ones who proceeded her in death. The family is grateful for all the love and support from extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 11, 2021, at the Ammon 11th Ward, 1100 S. Tiebreaker with Bishop Jeff Bennett. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, and one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be at Ammon Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Gayle 9/21/1941 - 10/6/2021Lyman Sewell
