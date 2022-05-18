Mabel Delna Sewell Gordon, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 15, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice and her loving family. Mabel was born in Victor, Idaho, on August 15, 1925, the third child of Franklin Alva and Juliet Allen Mikesell. She attended school in Victor through the fourth grade, then her family moved to Blackfoot. She attended school in Blackfoot through the 10th grade. The family moved back to Victor and she graduated high school with the class of 1943. She picked up the nickname of "Mike" during her school years, and many people continued to call her Mike to this day. She married William Romaine Sewell in the Salt Lake City Temple on November 29, 1944. Together, they had five children, Janice, Bill Jr., David (Nancy), Jeffrey, and Suzanne. Bill passed away in November of 1990. She married Lynn Whitmill in March 1996, and he died in 2001. She married Jerry Weaver in April 2002, and he passed away in 2004. Mabel became reacquainted with an old school friend, D. Ray Gordon, and they married in September 2006. Ray passed away in 2013. Mabel worked at Skyline Bowling Alley, Hammond Music, and Chesbro Music. She retired in 1992. She has been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She has served in many positions including Relief Society President, as well as numerous positions in the Mutual and Primary programs over the years. She enjoyed church music, and all the activities in Sweet Adelines, a womens' barbershop music organization. Mabel has 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren. Many step-children, step-grand children, and step-great-grandchildren have blessed her life. In addition to the death of her husbands, Mabel is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; son, Jeffrey; granddaughter, Jennifer; and grandson, Seth. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Ammon 7th Ward, 4375 E. Sunnyside Road, with Bishop Sean Finch officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery where Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Mabel 8/15/1925 - 5/15/2022Delna Sewell Weaver Gordon