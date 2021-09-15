Colleen Ann Shackelford (known to all as 'Toni') was born March 17, 1940 in Saint George, Utah to William "Bill" Coon and Jeannette (Hillhouse) Coon. After celebrating 81 years on this earth, she passed away in the early hours of September 13, 2021. Toni's family moved from Utah to American Falls, ID when she was young to reside with her maternal grandmother, Annie Hillhouse. She began grade school there and was fortunate to spend the next 12 years in that same school district. She thoroughly enjoyed learning and one of her most enjoyable pastimes in her life was reading. In her sophomore year at American Falls High School, she met a Catholic boy from her rival school in Aberdeen, ID and married him in the Catholic Church as soon as she graduated in 1958. His name was Perry Keith Shackelford. The couple was blessed with four sons: Michael Keith, Patrick Jay, Lloyd Scott, and Christopher William. They were later blessed with four grandsons and four granddaughters. Toni became a working Mom when Perry was declared disabled with a debilitating form of rheumatoid arthritis. Toni earned a grant to complete dental assistant school at the Idaho Falls Technical College. After working as a dental assistant for 20 years, she left the dental field to be the bookkeeper for the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in July of 1996. Perry had a heart attack at the age of 40 and underwent open heart surgery. He underwent another heart surgery 20 years later, and passed away in the ICU at 60 years old. After her husband's death, she was relatively on her own and continued to work as a bookkeeper for the Catholic Church. She also enjoyed horse packing with her horse and mule and belonged to the Eagle Rock Chapter of Backcountry Horseman. In 2004, she left Idaho and moved to Spokane, Washington to both retire and continue volunteer work at Mount St. Michaels Catholic Church. Church leaders and other volunteers respected Toni's commitment to serve in the capacities that the Church required of her. Although Toni described receiving countless blessings from her role in her Church community, she lamented that she persistently missed her boys and grandchildren back in Idaho. They missed her too and tried to visit often. She will be missed. All services will be held at Mount St. Michaels Catholic Church, 8500 North St. Michael's Road, Spokane, WA 99217. Rosary Service will be on September 23, 2021 at 7 p.m. Mass will be on September 24, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with graveside service to follow. Colleen 3/17/1940 - 9/13/2021Ann "Toni" Shackelford