Mauna Mabel Garrett Harrigfeld Shadoan, 92, of Townsend, Montana passed away January 26, 2019, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mauna was born June 17, 1926, in St. Anthony, Idaho, the fourth child of Earl Park Garrett and Ida Green Garrett. She grew up and attended schools in the area and graduated from South Fremont High School. She also attended Beauty School in Rexburg, Idaho and Bozeman, Montana. She met the love of her life at a dance at Warm River, Idaho. She and George Chris "Bud" Harrigfeld were married on New Years Eve in 1945. To this marriage were born five children: George, Michael, Cleve, Carrie, and Kelly. In December of 1957, Bud and Mauna moved from Ashton, Idaho to Townsend, Montana where they had purchased a large cattle ranch. They worked that ranch side by side until they were forced to downsize their operation due to Bud's failing health. After Bud's death on February 1, 1966, having had no experience or formal training, she ran for and won the election for Clerk and Recorder of Broadwater County, Montana. Mauna held that position until her marriage to John M. Shadoan when she and John moved to Bozeman, Montana. They loved to dance and she helped John teach square dancing. They lived in Yellowstone Park several summers where she had a beauty shop serving staff and guests. They resided in Bozeman until John's death in 1999. Mauna then returned to Townsend where she lived until the time of her death. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in various positions in the Primary, Relief Society and Sunday School organizations. Mauna is survived by her son, George C. (Sammi) Harrigfeld, III of Cheyenne, WY; son, Michael R. (Lola) Harrigfeld of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Carrie L. (Scott) Birch of Boise, ID; son, Kelly E. Harrigfeld of Townsend, MT; brother, Tharen Garrett of St. Anthony, ID; 19 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; a son, Cleve; a granddaughter, Brandy; three brothers, Grover, Clyde, and Cleve; and two sisters A'Neal and Verona. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 4, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (916 Broadway St.) in Townsend, Montana. The family will visit with friends on Sunday from 5-7:00 p.m. and on Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both at the church. Burial will be in the Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend, Montana.