Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
James Findley "Jim" Shaffer, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 1, 2021, at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living. He was under the care of Aspen Home Health and Hospice. Jim was born on May 15, 1933, in Jeffers, Montana, to John A. Shaffer and Elizabeth LaRue Pendrey Shaffer. He grew up in Darlington and Mackay, Idaho, and graduated from Mackay High School. He also graduated from Montana School of Mines in Butte in 1956 with a B.S. degree in Geological Engineering. He was an armament systems officer in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1959. While stationed at Cannon AFB, he met the love of his life, Helen Jean Lee, and they were married on July 11, 1959, in Clovis, New Mexico. Helen passed away in 2007. They moved to Idaho Falls in 1959 where he began working at the INEL. Jim worked for various contractors at the Idaho National Laboratories between 1959 and 1993. Jim was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and attended both Trinity and St. Paul's United Methodist Churches. He was actively involved in several Bible study groups in Idaho Falls including Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study. Jim served in various volunteer capacities at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, with many years of service as a chaplain. Jim had a kind and gentle spirit that the Lord used to touch so many in this community during his life. Jim had a great love of the outdoors and enjoyed being in the mountains hiking, camping, and prospecting and taking in all of God's wonderful creation. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Lee (Mark) Crumley of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Joel David Shaffer of Shoreline, WA; granddaughter, NaChelle Crumley of Idaho Falls, ID; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Walker of Clovis, NM. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen, granddaughter, Angela, parents John and LaRue Shaffer, sisters Billie Stewart and Lois Rothwell, brother, Gene Shaffer, brothers-in-law, Kenneth Stewart, Harold Rothwell, and Gene Walker. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Trinity United Methodist Church, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, or the Idaho Falls Food Basket. The family would like to give special thanks to all those at Turtle & Crane Assisted Living, Aspen Home Health and Hospice, and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for the loving care provided to Jim. A Celebration of Life will be held at later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jim 5/15/1933 - 9/1/2021Shaffer