On December 22, 2022, beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, Connie Elaine (Bever) Shannon, 48 years young, passed at home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Though she had experienced a recent gall bladder surgery, her loss by heart attack was completely unexpected, and the family is shocked and deeply saddened. Connie joins her father, Danny Lee Bever, beloved parents-in-law, Samuel Arvin Shannon Jr. & Carol Rose Moss Shannon, and grandparents, Lee Burdette Bever, Betty Elaine England Bever, Samuel Lloyd Taylor, and Lydia Kathleen Vanover Taylor. Connie was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. Her sister, Diana, named her after the Channel 8 TV weather personality, Connie McBurney. Her middle name came from her Grandma Betty's middle name. When Connie was five, the family moved to Waukee, Iowa. Connie was tomboy who spent more time outdoors than in, climbing trees, playing softball and basketball, riding her bicycle, building snowmen, and enjoying neighborhood games. Connie's dreams of playing high school basketball were cut short with what the doctors labeled unusual growth issues. Years later, other doctors discovered a genetic abnormality with her hips. Back then, she used the news to turn lemons into lemonade by becoming a manager for Waukee High sports teams. Connie played the trumpet and got annoyed with other players who kept the bell down or blocked it with a music stand. The trumpet sound is meant to be heard! She was taken up on her offer more than once to play taps for military funerals. With her high metabolism and svelte figure, neighbors would coax Connie in to feed her something on the way home from school. She had an insatiable appetite and ate whatever her siblings wouldn't finish. During high school, Connie became an expert at tossing pizza while working at Breadeaux Pizza. She and her family enjoyed it when she brought home leftovers from work. Connie graduated from Waukee High School in 1992, and went on to study at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) before moving on to graduate with her Bachelor's in Family & Human Development at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. While in Logan, Connie worked at Angie's restaurant and considered her boss, Saboor Sahely, a second father. Connie also met with her bishop to sign papers to go on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Meanwhile, she met the love of her life, David Samuel Shannon. Instead of a mission, she married him on June 14, 1997, in the Las Vegas Temple, and the two were inseparable from that point on. On June 7, 2005, Connie and Dave became parents when they adopted Victoria Mae Shannon and Joshua Daniel Shannon. They brought great joy into their lives. Family came first with Connie. She was the family genealogy specialist and the tie that kept family members connected and in the know. The hole left by her absence will be difficult to fill. Those who knew Connie recognized her genuine caring, love of animals, patriotism, and enthusiasm for scouting. She was kind to people, though known for giving a tongue lashing to anyone who mistreated others or crossed her. Her work with Webelos was characterized by earning badges and moving up in rank "by the book," while having lots of fun. A warrior throughout life, Connie is survived by her husband, David Samuel Shannon; children, Joshua Shannon and Tori Shannon; mother, Sandra "Sandy" Bever; sisters, Diana Barber (+ 2 sons) and Sheryl (Aaron) Bagshaw (+ 1 niece, 3 nephews); brothers, Bryan Bever (Heidi Peterson) and Jared (+ 1 niece, 1 nephew) (Courtney Brogdon) Bever; sisters-in-law Julia A. Shannon (Charles "Buddy") Valerius (+ 3 nieces, 1 nephew) and Bethany Jane Shannon (Andrew) Owens (+ 3 nephews, 2 nieces); brother-in-law, Sean Michael (Amy Eustice) Shannon (+1 nephew). We invite all of Connie's family and friends to join us in celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 5255 South 5th West in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. For those who cannot attend Connie's funeral in person, the link is http://youtube.com/channel/UC6rDUhLMjg7HxyNGw6zDqYg/ In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/connie-bever-shannons-memorial-fund. Connie Elaine Bever Shannon will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Connie 1/8/1974 - 12/22/2022Shannon
