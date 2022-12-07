Brian Dee Sharp passed away the morning of December 3, 2022 surrounded by members of his family. Brian was born June 30, 1950, the youngest child of Maurice Clinton and Afton Bernice Grover Sharp in Rexburg, Idaho. The family resided in Lyman, Idaho in a home without indoor plumbing until he was 14. Brian's family became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shortly after his brother Jeffery passed away in 1956, following an accident working on a car. Brian attributed this challenging time to many wonderful blessings throughout his life. He graduated from Madison Highschool in 1968 and attended two semesters at Ricks college through 1969. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Philippines mission. He found this experience challenging and said his decision to serve was his opportunity to think about where he wanted his life to go. Although not perfect, he was an example of love and service to those around him. Brian worked in Rexburg while taking his chances with dating after his mission. He was set up on a blind date when his mother passed away in 1973. Three months later he finally went on that blind date with Patricia Ricks from Sugar city. They were sealed in the Idaho falls temple on June 28, 1974. They resided in Rexburg most of their married life. Brian worked various jobs finishing his working career at the Madison County Transfer station in 2015. He enjoyed talking to people and had many friends. Brian enjoyed finding projects that he would immerse himself in. In retirement, he enjoyed tinkering in his shop with his tractors, and working on various projects with his children and grandchildren. He loved going for drives for chicken and a pop, but mostly enjoyed spending time with his family laughing and joking with them. He loved to sing, scouting, wood carving, Allis- Chalmers tractors, and he loved the outdoors. Brian and Patricia completed a mission on September 21, 2022, in the Riverton Family History center ROC. This experience brought them great satisfaction and many friends. Brian is survived by his wife and their children Daniel, Nathan, Deborah, Jeffrey, Lori, Julia, Emery, and Rebecca and their spouses. He has 31 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and his grandson Spencer. Brian was under the care of Aspen Hospice. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9th at the Lyman LDS Chapel located at 1952 W 6000 S, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. The interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery. Brian 6/30/1950 - 12/3/2022Dee Sharp
