Marguerite Ann (Peggy) Sharp was 75 years old when she passed away suddenly at home from natural causes on April 6, 2022. Peggy Lancaster was born in De Land, Florida on November 5, 1946, to Lester Jay Lancaster and Joan Marjorie Weber. She grew up in Sequim Washington on Grays Marsh Farms with her 6 brothers and sisters. She earned her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Bellingham University. She later earned a master's in curriculum and a certificate of administration from Idaho State University. In 1969, she married David P Sharp and they divorced in 1999. They had 3 children. Peggy had respect and love for all and showed it through her hard work and compassion. She taught hundreds of children in Idaho Falls over the years. She taught at Holy Rosary, Osgood, Bridgewater, and Mountain Valley. She was the principal at Osgood Elementary School and White Pine Charter School. She headed the ecumenical effort every year for the past 30 years to provide gifts to over 1000 children in poverty in our area. She sat on the board and worked with clients each week at St. Vincent de Paul to provide emergency aid to people in need. She recognized the housing crisis in Idaho Falls and started the family emergency house shelter, Promise Ridge. She also sat on the CHC board for over 20 years, helping give grants to non-profits in the greater area of eastern Idaho. She loved to garden, quilt, travel, and spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Michael Lancaster, Patrick Lancaster, Jay Lancaster, Timothy Lancaster, Julie Chase, and Debbie Homberg; her children: Elizabeth A Sharp-Marsden (grandchildren: Elliott, Chas, and Finn), Joan Marjorie Sharp (Grandchildren: Corbin and Genevieve), and Richard Ian Sharp (Grandchildren: Charlie and Milo). "And when great souls die, after a period peace blooms, slowly and always irregularly. Spaces fill with a kind of soothing electric vibration. Our senses, restored, never to be the same, whisper to us. They existed. We can be. Be and be better. For they existed." MAYA ANGELOU In lieu of flowers please donate to Promise Ridge Emergency Housing c/o St. Vincent de Paul, 805 S. Holmes, Idaho Falls, ID 83401. A rosary service and vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m., at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 905 S. Lee, Idaho Falls. A Celebration of Life open house will be held starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 3885 Crestwood Ln, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Peggy 11/5/1946 - 4/6/2022Sharp
