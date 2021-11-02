Rodney Lynn Shaw, 61, peacefully passed away in his home in Shelley, ID, surrounded by family, on October 31, 2021. This transition came after a long 8-year battle with cancer, one which Rod fought with remarkable faith and optimism. Rod was born in Rexburg, ID on September 3, 1960 to Robert and Betty Shaw, and was the youngest of three children. Rod was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and faithfully served a two-year mission in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rod attended Rick's College and Brigham Young University where he earned a fitting degree in mechanical engineering, as he was renowned for his ability to design, repair and solve problems. This was a talent that he readily shared with his friends and family. In June, 1985, Rod met the love of his life, Camille Rae Pond, and the two were married for time and all eternity on April 25, 1986 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Upon graduating from BYU in 1986, they moved to Everett, WA where Rod took his first job with Boeing as a mechanical engineer and they started their family of six children. He later took an opportunity back home with the Idaho National Laboratory in 1988 and built their first home on the west side of Idaho Falls. In 2003, the family moved to Shelley, ID where they currently reside. Rod led a very successful 33-year career with the INL where he made incredible friends and loved his work. Rod loved life and adventure, working and playing alongside his family who were his greatest source of joy. He loved involving them in his hobbies such as RC cars and planes and photography. Rod also avidly collected Hotwheels and loved going to Hotwheels Days at Kmart with his family on Saturdays. Rod was always up for a card game: everyone tried to beat him at Hearts, but few succeeded. Rod's examples of Christ-like love, serving the "one" and dedication were evident in the many church assignments that he held. He served as Young Men's President, Elders Quorum President, Bishop and most currently a 2nd Counselor in a bishopric at BYU-Idaho. Even through cancer diagnosis, Rod was a gentle giant who provided calm, soft-spoken wisdom, made many friends and inspired many more. Rodney Lynn Shaw is survived by his loving wife Camille Pond Shaw. His children Rodney Jacob (Melissa Searle) Shaw, of Shelley, Idaho. Kory Lynn (Samantha Bryant) Shaw, of Hailey, Idaho. Abigail Alizabeth (Colton) Thurgood, of Blackfoot, Idaho. Morgann Camille (Bronson) Goff, of Blackfoot, Idaho. Kyla Ann (Samuel) Walton, of Shelley, Idaho. His grandchildren Brexlee Shaw, Rosalie LaPrele Thurgood, Granger Lynn Goff and Rodney Bryant Shaw. His sisters Cynthia (Jan) Smith, of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Cheryl (Kent) Hansen, of Idaho Falls, Idaho. Rod is preceded in death by his daughter Alexa Rae Shaw, parents Robert and Betty Shaw, in-laws Ronald and LaPrele Pond and brother in-law Ronald Pond Jr. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Shelley Stake Center, 325 East Locust St. Those who would like to participate in the service remotely are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at https://sites.google.com/view/shelleystake/sacrament and selecting Stake Center. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 till 8:00 P.M at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley and Thursday morning from 9:30 till 10:30 A.M at the church. Burial will be in the Milo, Idaho Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Jeff Hancock, Jed Bartchi, all the staff who cared for Rod at the Teton Cancer Institute and Carina Knight at One Source Home Health and Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Rodney 9/3/1960 - 10/31/2021Lynn Shaw