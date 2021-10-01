Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
George William Sheetz, 59, of Pocatello, passed away September 2, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center due to septic shock. George was born October 3rd, 1961 in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Donald McClellan Sheetz and Thelma Bickle Sheetz. He graduated in 1979 from Bonneville High School. George proudly worked more than 30 years for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 103. He was a skilled welder and taught many his trade. He happily retired at 55 years old to enjoy his life helping those around him. He loved Drag Racing, heavy metal bands and was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan. George lived with his girlfriend for many years in Pocatello, Idaho. George is survived by his girlfriend Connie Hunt of Pocatello; brother, Dale (Chris) Sheetz of Idaho Falls; brother, Philip (Dee) Sheetz of Illinois; sister, Kim (Don) Perry of Firth; sister, Jamie (Tom) Jones of Shelley; step-sister, Donna Franklin of Allentown, PA.; nephew, Donald M Sheetz III and many more nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parent, Donald and Thelma Sheetz; brothers Don, Marvin and Todd Sheetz, step-sister Judy Strand. A celebration of life will be held at the Fairfield Inn conference room, Idaho Falls, ID. on October 2, 2021 from 3-5:00 P.M George 10/3/1961 - 9/2/2021William Sheetz