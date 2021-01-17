Donnell Alan Shehane, 61, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 11, 2021, at Sportsman's Park. Don was born May 19, 1959, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Donnell Shehane and Joyce Edith Natzel Shehane. He grew up and attended schools in Biloxi, Mississippi, and graduated from Biloxi High School. He also attended U.S. Navy Nuclear Training. He served in the United States Navy for eight years. On April 23, 2006, he married Cynthia Marie Shehane in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Don and Cynthia made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Don worked as a Training Specialist for Fluor Idaho. They would have been married fifteen years this coming April. Between them they had five kids, and nine grandkids They were soul mates and loved each other in a way that most of us could only dream about. They were together in life , and now together in death. Cynthia passed away August 11, 2019. He was a member of Bowlero Monday Twilight, WestPoint Wednesday Scratch, and Skylines Northgate transmission Sunday Nighters bowling leagues. He enjoyed bowling, spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Don is survived by his daughter, Chasity (Michael) Baker of Vicksburg, MS; daughter, Kelly (Aaron) Wicker of Vicksburg, MS; son, Kevin (Amanda) Shehane of Vicksburg, MS; son, Steven Kelly of Tennessee; daughter, Nicole Kelly of Tennessee; sister, Shari (Arnold) Graham of Biloxi, MS; brother Kenneth Shehane of Biloxi, MS; grandchildren, Michael and Max Hearn, Danielle and Kevin (JR) Shehane, Peyton and Hunter McKenzie, Trey, Emma, and Tristan Kelly; and his nieces, Tami and Sara. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Shehane, and his parents Donnell and Joyce Shehane. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Don 5/19/1959 - 1/11/2021Shehane
