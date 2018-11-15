Donald W. Shelman, 92, passed away, Monday, November 12, 2018 at the Gables of Shelley. Donald was born on March 29, 1926 in Springfield, Idaho to Don Shelman and Myrtle Wells Shelman. He lived most of his life in Springfield, attending grade school in Springfield and Grandview and graduating from Aberdeen High School. In 2001 he retired and moved to Ammon, Idaho. On April 7, 1945 he married his high school sweetheart Colleen Lee at her parent's home in Aberdeen. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many auxiliaries throughout his life including Bishop of the Lakeview Ward for almost six years. Donald is survived by his children, Dean (Norene) Shelman of Burn, OR, Kent (Wendy) Shelman of Idaho Falls, Jan (Roger) Cooper of Shelley, Terri (Boyd) Calder of Chehalis, WA, Tod (Sueann) Shelman of Springfield; 17 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Colleen; his parents; infant twin sisters; one older sister and one great grandson. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Lakeview LDS Ward in Springfield. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Donald 3/29/1926 - 11/12/2018Shelman