Carol Beth Gohr Sherard returned to our Father in Heaven on December 26, 2019 in Nampa, Idaho. Carol was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on February 9, 1962, to Jack and Connie Mae (Fowler) Gohr. She was the sixth of eight children. She grew up in Menan and graduated from Rigby High School in 1980. She worked three years at the Raintree (now Frontier Pies in Rexburg) where she developed a love for baking. She married Dale Rawlins on August 5, 1982, in the Idaho Falls LDS temple. They were married for 30 years and together they had six children. Family was Carol's greatest priority and she enjoyed spending time with them however possible, including Sunday dinners, long walks, and playing games. She loved being "Ya-Ya" to her grandchildren and enjoyed having them over for sleepovers and spoiling them rotten. Among other things, she was famous for her cinnamon rolls and homemade donuts on Halloween. On November 30, 2012, she married William Sherard of Nampa, Idaho. Together they enjoyed Boise State football games and fishing from their boat. They entered fishing tournaments where she "kicked everyone's bass!" After moving to Nampa, she worked at Fred Meyer in Meridian and loved being in the garden center where she was able to use her green thumb and cultivate many friendships. Carol is survived by her husband, William Sherard; father and step-mother, Jack and Joyce Gohr; children, Jessica (David) Kynoch, Jackie (Jake) Jackson, Justine (Daniel) Clifford, Ty Rawlins, Jennifer (Dallen) Bell, and Joseph Rawlins; grandchildren, Davy, Bransen, Emmett, Kaebree, Axxel and Carson; siblings, Doug, Connie Sue, Debra, Clayton, Dan, and Carla; and four step children. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dwight, and mother, Connie Mae Fowler. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 963 South Ammon Road, Ammon, ID. Interment at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. If you would like to share stories, memories, pictures or condolences, you may email them to RememberingCarol57@gmail.com Condolences may also be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Carol 2/9/1962 - 12/26/2019Sherard