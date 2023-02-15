Scott Sherman, 96, passed away on February 9, 2023, at his home in Idaho Falls, in the loving company of his family. Scott was born February 5,1927, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Charles and Jean Sherman. Growing up he lived in Arizona and California until the family returned to Idaho. Scott attended Blackfoot High School, where he played football, sang in the glee club, played trombone in the band, and met the love of his life, Nancy Lee Smith. Scott graduated high school early to join the Navy in February 1945, and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, until 1946. He then returned to Idaho to attend college. In 1948, Scott and Nancy married, and shared 63 beautiful years together. In 1950, he graduated from Idaho State University with a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Scott continued his keen interest in government and politics throughout his life -- keeping pace with current events, writing letters to the editor, emailing his congressman, and engaging with his city council reps; he was a dedicated citizen of democracy. Scott and Nancy made their home in Idaho Falls, and he supported several key functions of the Idaho National Laboratory during its earliest days. In 1970, he became Director of Human Resources for Basic American Foods and the family relocated to Blackfoot in 1972 to be closer to his work. Known for his understanding and empathy, this was a perfect job for Scott. In 1990 he retired, but he didn't slow down - Scott continued to volunteer and serve on a diversity of boards, as he had throughout his career, including the Idaho State Civic Symphony, Idaho Community Foundation, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Exchange Club and other fraternal and civic organizations. Scott uniquely valued the written word and the power of reading, so he spent several years on the Blackfoot Library Board and volunteered as an adult reading mentor. Each of his daughters, grandkids and great grandkids cherish the memories of being read to on his lap and receiving a handpicked book for every holiday, or just because. Scott shared his love of music, skiing, and the Tetons with everyone he knew. He was a ski patrolman and ski instructor at Pine Basin for many years until it closed, and then he became a regular at Grand Targhee where the echoes of his joyful whooping could often be heard from the trees as he sailed through the powder. One by one, he taught his children and their children how to ski. He and Nancy also shared a love of golf and each achieved the elusive hole in one -- Scott's on # 7 at Sand Creek and Nancy's on # 7 at Blackfoot. Above all, Scott loved his family, which celebrates his reunion with his wife Nancy after being apart since 2011, when she passed. He is survived by their daughters: Scotti Brownley (Gary, deceased), Sue Adams (John), and Paula Collaer (Robert), seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Scott had a gift of showing love and understanding to all, a shining example for his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The world is a better place because of the 96 years he inhabited it. The family will have a private memorial service per Scott's wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to organizations Scott supported; Idaho Food Bank, Idaho Conservation League, Idaho Falls Symphony or a humanitarian group working to improve lives. Scott 2/5/1927 - 2/9/2023Sherman
Due to the snow and poor road conditions the Post Register was unable to make it to the following communities and post offices:
Sugar City, Teton, New Dale, St. Anthony, Chester and Ashton
The Post Register mail subscriptions and retailer deliveries in these areas will be delayed. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
+2
+2
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.