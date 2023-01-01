Ron Shields passed over into the Happy Hunting Grounds of Paradise at 0537 on Christmas Day, 25 December, 2022, of natural causes at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Ron was born in Los Angeles, California, in November 1937, during the Great Depression. His Missouri family was seeking work there in the classic "Grapes of Wrath" fashion. Ron chose to be "crispy crittered" as he always jokingly remarked and has a special place in mind for his remains to be thrown upon the wind. When the weather gets a little better, the family will assemble to honor his final wishes and have a picnic to celebrate his life. Ron is survived by six sons and two daughters, fourteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sons, Ron and Fred Shields of Salmon ID, Aaron, Ryan and Sterling Shields of Idaho Falls, ID, Dakota Shields of Pocatello, ID; daughters, Krysstina Shields-Schmit of Navarre FL, Andrina Shields of Scottsdale, AZ; and sister Donna (Shields) of Independence, MO. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Dorothy Shields of Grandview, MO; brother, Richard Shields of Grandview, MO; sister, Patty of Independence MO; and grandson, Robbie Graves of Scottsdale, AZ. A full version of the obituary and a condolences page may be found at www.woodfuneralhome.com/obituary/Ron-Shields Ron 11/26/1937 - 12/25/2022Shields
