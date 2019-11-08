Michael K. Shindurling, 71, of Whitehall, MT, passed away on October 20, 2019, at his home after suffering CNS lymphoma for three years. He was born April 14, 1948, at Idaho Falls, ID, to Boyd T. and Donna F. Shindurling. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1966, where he excelled in football. He attended a year at Ricks College after which he served and LDS mission in New Zealand. He then attended Brigham Young University studying outdoor recreation. Mike married Lanette Manwaring of Ashton, Idaho, on November 25, 1972, in Idaho Falls. He served as the ski school director for several years at Sundance in Utah, after which Mike and Lanette lived near Sundance and Mike worked as foreman on the Robert Redford ranch for over 25 years, while Lanette built a court reporting business in Salt Lake City. Mike and Lanette then moved to Midway, Utah, and Mike worked as a tanker truck driver for LW Miller Trucking for 12 years. Lanette passed away in 2008. Several years ago, Mike moved to Whitehall, MT, where he has lived with his son. Mike remained an avid skier most of his life, having first learned to ski as a 5-year-old and having taught professionally for many years. He particularly enjoyed his horses, dogs, and side-by-side exploring of the back hills and mountains of Montana in his last years. He made many friends of all walks of life wherever he went with his warm and subtly humorous personality, and will be greatly missed. Mike is survived by his son Jeremy Shindurling of Whitehall, MT, and brothers Jon (Christine) Shindurling, of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jaq (Lynne) Shindurling, of Heber City, UT. His parents Bud and Donna Shindurling and his sister Kaye Marie Yorgenson preceded him in death. Memorial services will be held at later dates. No funeral service was held at his request. The family would like to thank those medical care providers, hospice workers, and true friends and good neighbors who served him and Jeremy so well and with a spirit of caring and love throughout his illness. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. Michael 4/14/1948 - 10/21/2019K. Shindurling