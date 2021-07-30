Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Wanda Jean Shinn, 90, of Idaho Falls, died peacefully at her home in Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living on July 27, 2021. Jean was born February 4, 1931, in Taylor, Idaho, to Virgil Hoyt Shinn and Dora Lords Shinn. She grew up in Taylor where she attended Washington School. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1949. Jean worked many years as a clothes presser at the White Star Laundry and some years at Slusher Wholesale Company. Her favorite duties were spent on the Quarter Circle V Ranch with her parents. For many years they raised award winning Longhorn cattle. Jean donated many hours as she volunteered her time at the Idaho Falls Senior Center and for EICAP. She loved all animals, especially dogs and horses, and cowboy music. In her younger years she was a champion barrel racer. Jean is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers. Sincere thanks go to the management and staff at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living that were so kind and caring to Jean, and deep gratitude to the people at Encompass Hospice who gave extra care and concern for Jean in her final days. Graveside services will be held at 2:15 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Taylor Cemetery, 720 East 129th South. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jean 4/4/1931 - 7/27/2021Shinn