Margie Shippen, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 4, 2020, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community surrounded by her loving family. Margie was born November 19, 1923, in Rigby, Idaho, to Clarence Laverne Tanner and Laura Leona Warner Tanner. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby, Idaho where she graduated from Rigby High School. Margie also attended Ricks College and what is now Idaho State University. On June 12, 1943, Margie married the love of her life, Grant Shippen, in Dillon, Montana. Their marriage was solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple on February 16, 1944. To this union were born two daughters, Sheryl Ann and Debra Kay. Grant and Margie were perfect partners in all aspects of life. They served in school and church callings together and Margie complimented the work that Grant did as a building contractor. You can see her influence in all of the homes he built. They made their home in Idaho Falls. Margie and Grant were inseparable until he passed away December 2, 2014. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Margie enjoyed serving in the relief society and primary and also in school PTO. She also loved to travel all over the world, shopping with her girls and playing cards with friends or family. She especially loved to beat Grant in a competitive game of cards. Margie is survived by her loving daughters, Sheryl Ann (Paul) Savidis and Debra Kay (Macdonald) Bluth, both of Idaho Falls, ID; 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Grant Shippen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Brother David Vest conducting. Family and friends will visit Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will follow in the Annis-Little Butte Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thanks to all those who cared for Margie from OneSource, especially Debbie and Laura. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Margie 11/19/1923 - 3/4/2020Tanner Shippen
