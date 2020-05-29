Our beloved daughter, sister, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend, Maria Shirley, passed from this earthly life, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Maria was born in Rexburg, Idaho on July 15, 1975. The second daughter and fourth child to Bruce and Lolita Thomason Shirley. Maria was a comedian with a quick wit and humor that could make anyone laugh. She was kind, smart, beautiful, fun, athletic, and caring. She loved the outdoors, biking, hiking, skiing, scuba diving, and walking her dog. She loved a good challenge and excelled at most any sport, including basketball, volleyball, and even football. She had a variety of friends and made them easily. She could face most any activity or situation and turn it into a fun time. She graduated as a Sugar-Salem Digger, Ricks College Viking, and Utah State Aggie. She loved her adventures in Alaska and working there while getting her education. She worked as a physical therapy assistant following college, the last thirteen years at Sandy Rehabilitation Center in Sandy, Utah. Maria is survived by her parents and four siblings, Cyrina Jones, Paul (Brooke) Shirley, Shaun Shirley, and Tara (Terry) Brown. Please join us in celebrating Maria's life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, with a viewing at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East, Rexburg, ID) from 10:30-12:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at Burton Cemetery (West 2600 South, Rexburg, ID) please bring your own chair/blanket. A balloon vigil will follow with the planting of a memorial tree at her parent's house (2328 North 1000 West, Rexburg, ID). Condolences may be sent via www.flammfh.com Maria 7/15/1975 - 5/21/2020Shirley
News Trending Today
-
Grizzly mauls mountain biker near Big Sky, Mont.
-
Celebrate Blackfoot given green light
-
Open letter to Mayor Casper and the Idaho Falls City Council
-
Graduation plans around Bingham County listed
-
Sato, James
-
Rose Bridge needing work
-
Inmate charged for assaulting deputy in local jail
-
Thunder Ridge class president helped plan graduation between shifts
-
Miracle recovery: Pocatello woman, family reflect on astounding health turnaround
-
Shilo Inn headed to public foreclosure auction