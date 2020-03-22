Todd Eugene Shirley, 53, of Rigby, died, surrounded by his wife and 3 girls, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Idaho Falls. He was born February 14, 1967 in Orange County California. His parents were Rod and Patty Shirley. He was raised in Salem Idaho where he graduated high school from South Fremont, St. Anthony, Idaho. He worked in Alaska with his parents off and on for 5 years. He returned to Idaho where he began working a variety of jobs from truck maintenance, to farm work to welding for Starting Line Products. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He liked to be outdoors. He was a known "tinkerer", always helping someone work on a vehicle or other projects. He is survived by his wife, Trina of Rigby, Idaho, and his children; Nicole (Jared) Calderwood of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Kenny Shirley of Idaho, Brandy (Tony) Dederscheck of Blackfoot, Idaho, Shauny Permann of Idaho Falls, Idaho, as well his 8 grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. He is loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The family will receive friends Monday, March 23 at Flamm Funeral Home 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. and prior to services 10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 24. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com. Due to the current state we find ourselves in, please be mindful of the family and their health. Todd 2/14/1967 - 3/18/2020Shirley