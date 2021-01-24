Clare Ann Short, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 21, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Clare was born March 16, 1935, in Los Angeles, California, to Clarence Davies and Madge Gertrude Holst Davies. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Clarence LeRoy "Nick" Shipley. She grew up and attended schools in Los Angeles until the family moved to Ucon, Idaho, and then later to Idaho Falls, Idaho. On August 13, 1954, she married Dallas Larry Short in Idaho Falls. Clare and Dallas made their home in Idaho Falls where Clare was a loving wife and mother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a member of the Idaho Falls Friends of the Library going on 40 years. She enjoyed gardening, taking pictures, watching old movies with old movie stars, and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren. Clare is survived by her loving husband, Dallas Short of Idaho Falls; daughter, Debbie Byington Zitzelberger of Nampa, ID; son, Jerry (Teresa) Short of Tenino, WA; sister, Bonnie (Andy) Anderson of Hawthorne, NV; brother, Jack (Brenda) Shipley of Rexburg, ID; 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her birth father, Clarence Davies; mother, Madge Davies Shipley; and step-father, Nick Shipley. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ucon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Clare 3/16/1935 - 1/21/2021Ann Short
+1
News Trending Today
-
‘He just found what he loved’: The story of Thunder Ridge senior Dutch Driggs and his impossibly fast climb in the gaming world
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: North Fremont playing up to its No. 1 ranking
-
BOYS BASKETBALL: Century nips Blackfoot 46-45
-
Biden order may mean trouble for Idaho transgender sports law
-
Heading toward extinction: Western monarch butterfly numbers fall to 1,914 after once being in the millions
-
Jordin, Katie
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rigby holds off Hillcrest boys basketball 59-55
-
Baldwin, Kaitlyn
-
Phoenix police complete investigation into death of Lori Vallow's former husband
-
Happy Nathan Apodaca Day! Mayor declares Doggface holiday