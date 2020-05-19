MaryAnn Short Short MaryAnn Donaldson Short, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Mary was born in Verona, Missouri on June 10, 1935 to Melvin Paul Donaldson and Irene Margarette Young Donaldson. Because her parents passed away when she was very young, Mary and her sister were raised by their grandparents, John and Kate Young of Shelley. She grew up in southeast Idaho, living in Pocatello, Soda Springs, Shelley and Blackfoot. She attended grade school in Shelley, then went to school in Idaho Falls, graduating with the class of 1953 from Idaho Falls High School. On August 15, 1953, Mary married Richard Arland Short in Blackfoot. She worked at Basic American Foods for many years until her retirement. Mary had many interests including camping, gambling and watching Jeopardy. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She especially enjoyed being with her family. Mary is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Richard Short; her son Rusty Arland (Sharon) Short of Soda Springs, Idaho; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Irene Donaldson and her sisters Martha Mae Chavez and Dorthy Rodgers. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Hawker Funeral Home. The family will meet with friends from 6-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the funeral home and again one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Grove City Cemetery. For those who would be interested in participating from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a live broadcast of the service can be viewed and condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com