Ruth Carolyn Shriver, 64, of Ammon, passed away October 24, 2020, at her home. Ruth was born April 18, 1956, in McKees Rock, Pennsylvania, to Joseph F. Haughwout and Caroline K. Moll Haughwout. She grew up and attended schools in Virginia and graduated from Pembroke High School. On August 15, 1981, she married Jeffrey Shriver in Idaho Falls. Ruth and Jeffrey made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Ruth worked as a Manager for Idahoan Foods for 30 years. Ruth is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey Shriver; brothers, Charles and Joseph Haughwout; and mother, Caroline Haughwout. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph F. Haughwout. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Ruth 4/18/1956 - 10/24/2020Carolyn Shriver
