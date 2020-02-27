Ernest was a 24-year Navy Veteran, loving husband and father, loyal friend, and a shining witness for the Lord. It was common for him to greet people with a smile and handshake the "the Lord bless you" upon parting.On the day he left us there was rejoicing in Heaven when he was welcomed home with "Well done thou good and faithful servant". A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Ernest 6/20/1937 - 2/22/2020Shue
