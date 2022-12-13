Boyd Shuldberg, 82, passed away on December 5, 2022 in Surprise, AZ of cancer. Boyd was born to Arlo Shuldberg and Elaine Gambles Shuldberg on July 4, 1940 in Swan Lake, Idaho. He lived his early years in Winder and Dayton and then moved with his family to Terreton, Idaho where he attended school, graduating from West Jefferson High School in 1958. He worked in various jobs including spraying bugs in Island Park and installing power poles before he married Kerry Flaten in 1974. He then became a race horse trainer and they spent summers in Montana and winters in Phoenix with their horses. Boyd continued to train horses until 2 years ago when his failing health forced him to quit. Boyd and Kerry had one son, Scott and 2 grandchildren, Ryann and Cooper who were the light of their lives. Kerry died in 2013 and Boyd resided at Scott's in the winter and various locations in the summers with his horses. Boyd had many friends and spent many hours keeping in contact with them. Boyd is survived by his son, Scott, daughter-in-law, Leigh, grandchildren Ryann and Cooper, sisters Darlene Hatch, Jone Snider, LaRue Miles and brother Lynn Shuldberg. A memorial service will be held December 18,2022 at the Rancho Rio Arena in Wickenburg, AZ at 2:00 p.m. An additional service will be held in Rigby, Idaho at a later date. Boyd Shuldberg
