Peter Leslie Shupe 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away on February 8, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Pete was born on November 26, 1951, the son of Alice and Bill Shupe of Hamer, Idaho. Pete attended elementary school in Hamer and high school at West Jefferson in Terreton, ID. After graduating he traveled to Kansas City for further schooling. Pete was a jack-of-all-trades. He did a lot of farm work, drove trucks both interstate and locally. He did beautiful etchings on glass. He loved hiking, and rock collecting. Pete did a lot of woodwork. Pete moved to Reno, Nevada in 1980 to be closer to his brother Dee. Pete worked at A. Carlisle & Co., and Sherwin-Williams. He also had a maintenance and repair business in both Nevada and Idaho. He is survived by his wife, Donna Packer Shupe of Idaho Falls ID; Children: Amandia (Rob) Smith of Raymond, WA, Jeremy Shupe of Sparks, NV, and Sarah (Taylor) Remme of Sparks, NV; his siblings: Larry (Barbara) Shupe of Rexburg, ID and Janet Miller of Rigby, ID. Pete had 4 grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents: Alice Wade Shupe and W.L. "Bill" Shupe; and his brothers: Lyle (Karlene) Shupe of Hamer, ID and Grant "Dee" Shupe formally of Reno, NV. Come and join us for a celebration of Pete's life which will be held on July 10, 2021, at Heise Hot Springs. Lunch will be served at 2:00 p.m. Please RSVP at jlakagrandma@gmail.com. We will send you a reminder email. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Peter 11/26/1951 - 2/8/2021Shupe
