Herbert Rene Shurtliff, 81, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away June 14, 2020, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Herb was born August 28, 1938, in Rigby, Idaho, to James LuRene "Rene" Shurtliff and Lella Dean Campbell Shurtliff. He grew up and attended elementary schools in Ucon, Osgood, and Hamer and attended Roberts and West Jefferson High Schools. He went on to obtain his Barber's license from Salt Lake City Barber College. On July 10, 1959, he married Georgia Hayes in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Together they had two children, Jim and Julie. Herb and Georgia made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Herb began his career as a barber at Marv's Barber Shop where he worked for 13 years. In 1972, he purchased Skyline Barber Shop and owned and operated it for the next 39 years. When Herb wasn't cutting hair, he enjoyed bowling, and even coached bowling for some time. Herb was also a member of the Iona Posse, and he enjoyed history, wildlife, birds, and photography. Most of all, he loved his family and friends, and he taught his family both how to work and play. Herb was a grateful man and was seen as a friend to all and admired by many. Herb is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; children, Julie (Chris) Rhoades of Idaho Falls, ID, and Jim (Monica) Shurtliff of Fallon, NV; sisters, Barbara (John) Rausch of Moreland, ID, Margaret (Vernon) Ritchie of Idaho Falls, ID, and Dena (Roger) Stadtman of Hamer, ID; brothers, Tim (Karen) Shurtliff of Chubbuck, ID, and Bill (Cathy) Shurtliff of Hamer, ID; and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Tom Shurtliff, Mayme Shurtliff, Herb Campbell, and Effie Campbell; and step-grandmothers, Nora Shurtliff and Erthel Campbell. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services. Both visitations will be at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Herb 8/28/1938 - 6/14/2020Shurtliff
