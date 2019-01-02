Dale Lawrence Siddoway, 86, of Rigby, Idaho passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018. Dale was born in Teton, Idaho, February 13, 1932, to Lawrence Davidson Siddoway and Stella Elizabeth Cunningham Siddoway. He attended schools in Fremont, Bonneville and Jefferson Counties. He also attended Ricks College. Dale married Venda Mildred Hunting on September 27, 1950 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Together they farmed and raised their family in the Rigby area. Dale drove a school bus for Jefferson District 251. He served in the Bishopric in the Clark and Shelton Wards. He worked at the Idaho Falls and Rexburg Temples. He served an 18 month mission with his second wife, Dorothy to Fort Francis, Canada. He was preceded in death by his wife, Venda. His father and mother, and a sister in law, Diane Siddoway. He is survived by his second wife, Dorothy Siddoway of Rexburg, Idaho. Son, Larry (Sherrie) Siddoway of Rigby, Idaho. Daughter, Colleen (Douglas) Stratton of Apache Junction, AZ. Son, Douglas (Laurie) Siddoway of Rigby, Idaho. Daughter, Vicki (Brad) Hill of Ririe, Idaho and Brother, Wayne Siddoway of Ammon, Idaho. Dale has 21 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 401 West 1st South, Rigby, Idaho. The family will visit with friends from 12:00 Noon to 12:45 PM. Interment will be in the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Dale 2/13/1932 - 12/29/2018Lawrence Siddoway