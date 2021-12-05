Jeanne Clark Siddoway, 98, passed away peacefully at her home in St. Anthony on November 30, 2021. Jeanne was born on April 17, 1923 in Moreland, Idaho to Harold and Edna Clark. She was the oldest of four children, Keith, Tom and baby sister Audrey. She graduated from Moreland High School and then attended Ricks Academy in Rexburg. She started her first job in Toelle, Utah with Western Union. She was transferred to the telegraph office in St. Anthony during WWII, when she met Raymond Kenneth "Bill" Siddoway. They were married May 19, 1945 in the Siddoway family home in Teton City. Bill and Jeanne owned and operated Siddoway Sheep Company. Her greatest joy was her family. Bill and Jeanne had six children, 17 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren. As an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many callings, but her greatest calling was ministering to others. She was a neighbor and friend to all. She was active in many community organizations including the Pink Ladies, Fremont County Republican Women, Make it Yourself with Wool, and the hospital and library boards. Jeanne's hobbies included cooking, candy making, gardening, needlepoint, bowling, theater, and traveling. Jeanne is survived by five of her children: Susan (Jay Cedergreen) of Snohomish, Washington; Kathy of Indio, California; Jeff (Cindy) of Terreton; Julianne (Rick Hill) of St. Anthony; and Frank (Joan) of Terreton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; son, Denton; grandchildren, Ryan and Emily; her parents and all her siblings. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the St. Anthony Stake Center, 247 East 4th North. The family will visit with friends and extended family on Friday, December 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and prior to the funeral service on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the St. Anthony Stake Center. In Lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to the the South Fremont Education Education Foundation, P.O. Box 263, St. Anthony, ID 83445. A link to the funeral will be posted with the obituary at www.flammfh.com. Jeanne 4/17/1923 - 11/30/2021Siddoway
News Trending Today
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest falls in third day of Corner Canyon tournament
-
Officers look for man involved in store incident
-
Nixing the 's-word': Idaho to see dozens of name changes after federal directive
-
Ammon City Councilman Wiscombe resigns
-
Upcoming holiday events in the Idaho Falls area
-
Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney
-
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Experienced Hillcrest team going to the Dungeon
-
Man in custody after shots fired incident
-
Gutierrez, Doris
-
Muir, Charole