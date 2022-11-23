Loris Sidwell was born April 3, 1932 in Richmond, Cach County, Utah. She married Ervin Holger Sidwell at Shelley, Bingham County, Idaho on February 22, 1950. Ervin passed away October 10, 1995 in Grand Forks, B.C. Canada. She passed away November 11, 2022 in Moses Lake, Washington. Loris attended grade school in Richmond, Utah and Riverside School in Idaho Falls, Idaho and also Junior High and High School in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Loris worked for Modern Café and Rio Theatre when young, before marrying. As well as babysitting for several people. After marrying she and her husband lived in Shelley, Idaho until 1958 then moved to Gang Ranch located in B.C. Canada. They were there until 1975 then moved to Walhachin in B.C. and remained in agriculture until they moved to Grand Forks B.C., where they were involved in rock quarry work. Ervin passes away in 1995, after Loris went to White Horse Yukon Territory and spent 5 years there. She left in 2005 and went to Powell Rivers, B.C., always thought she would love to live by the ocean but did not like the climate. It rained almost every day. She worked in the LDS church in many capacities, junior Sunday school primarily. She did Sunday school at the ranch as they were a long way from a church. Son Gary was baptized at the ranch in a portable font, also her mother-in-law was baptized on her back porch in a portable font in January. She also served as 1st counselor in Relief Society and Compassion Services Leader and visiting teacher for many years. Loris was Relief Society President at Powell River for about a year. Her hobbies were crocheting and metal work, making chairs and wall décor from tin cans. She like to read and liked history. She cooked on large capacities, prepared food for weddings of her children when required, Carl, Gary, and Gaye's weddings. She made many friends over the years. She moved to Moses Lake in 2008. She is survived by her children; Joanne Armstrong (Gary), Bill Sidwell, Gary Sidwell (Lorraine), Carl Sidwell (Terry), Kirk Sidwell, Gaye Sidwell one half-brother, Randy Burbank of Twin Falls, Idaho. She is preceded in death by 2 sisters, 3 brothers, 2 half-brothers and 1 half-sister. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.kayserschapel.com. Arrangements are under the care of Kayser's Chapel of Memories of Moses Lake, WA. Loris 4/3/1932 - 11/11/2022Sidwell
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.