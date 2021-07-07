Thelma A. Siebert, 95, left her life on July 4, 2021. Thelma died peacefully at home surrounded by her husband and friends. She was born in Hagerstown, Maryland to Fred and Gladys Snyder. Thelma married Leonard Sealock, they later divorced. Thelma met David Siebert in 1968 at a pizza parlor when David was stationed in Washington DC. They finally decided to marry after he returned from a tour in Vietnam in 1973, when he decided it was time. She was employed as a union meat wrapper in Virginia, Fresno, California and at a Safeway store in Idaho. She was an accomplished quilter and seamstress. While living in Pocatello, she started the "happy hands "quilt club that gave her many memories. She liked to go bowling and play bingo. She always out fished her husband. After her husband retired, they traveled the United States in their motorhome visiting the many friends they had. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, and a son. She is survived by her husband, David Siebert; daughter, Shelly Sealock of Virginia; and stepson, David Siebert Jr. of Massachusetts. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the medical staff and professionals that helped to keep Thelma comfortable in her last days. Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 3:30 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. A viewing will be held prior from 3 to 3:30 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500 Thelma 12/3/1925 - 7/4/2021Arline Siebert