Robert Eugene "Bob" Siedelmann, 98, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 23, 2022, at Teton Post Acute Care of Idaho Fall. Robert was born May 14, 1924, in Adair, Iowa, to Ernest Wilhelm Siedelmann and Dorothea Schildt Siedelmann. He grew up on farms in Casey, Iowa, where he also attended elementary school and graduated from Casey High School. He later went on to attend Iowa State University where he earned his bachelor's degree in Engineering. He was a veteran in the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Smalley during World War II. On September 8, 1951, he married Lucy May Crabtree in Des Moines, Iowa. Robert and Lucy eventually made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Robert worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Navy Nuclear Program. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. He enjoyed mountain trail hiking, boating, camping, long distance bicycle riding, spent many hours volunteering for hospice and the police citizen watch patrol. Robert is survived by his sons, David Siedelmann of Idaho Falls, ID, Daniel Siedelmann of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Siedelmann; daughter, Lori (Court) Johansson of Piedmont, SC; and sister, Myrna Bruner of Des Moines, IA. He was preceded in death by his wife, son, James Siedelmann, and his parents. Military Honors will be performed at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge, by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 5/14/1924 - 10/23/2022Siedelmann
