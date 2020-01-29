Our treasured daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and grandma great, Neta E Ball Siepert, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020, at Homestead Assisted Living, after bravely enduring the complications associated with Dementia. Neta was born December 18, 1942, to Emer Alma and Ina Perry Ball, in her Grandparents home in Rexburg Idaho. She was the middle child of 5 and was raised in Rexburg. Mom met a handsome fellow, Don Siepert, while dragging Main Street as teenagers. They dated for 2 years and married on February 2, 1962. This union brought 4 children, Tena (Lane) McPheeters, Kim (Paul) Jensen, Nicki Stephens and Shawn Siepert. Mom and Dad worked together in their Gasoline business in Rexburg. They made many lifelong friends during that time. After our parents sold their family business Mom began a career at Kmart, in the Apparel Department. She advanced to a Department Divisional Manager. In 1991 Mom took a leave of absence to care for her ailing mother. A couple years later she began a career at Hortense B Hewitt where she worked as a seamstress until 2002. They enjoyed motorcycle and snowmobile adventures with friends. Fishing and fencing in Kilgore, family picnics and Sunday drives are some of the best memories. In 2002, at the age of 59, mom suffered a stroke. She was in a coma for several days. She worked very hard to overcome the many deficits that followed the traumatic brain injury. We are so proud of her strength and courage. Neta is survived by her 3 daughters, brother Emer Ball, of Menan, Sisters, Bonnie Lancaster and Priscilla Shaw of Idaho Falls: 12 grandchildren and 12.5 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Don, and son Shawn who passed away unexpectedly just a few hours before his Mother. A sister Joyce Wilson, and granddaughter Justine Roman also preceded her in death. A special thank you to all the wonderful people who have given their compassion, kindness, time, and love to help make moms stay at Homestead safe and comfortable. Private family services are being held under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Neta 12/18/1942 - 1/20/2020Siepert