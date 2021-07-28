David Steven Sill, age 62, of Shelley Idaho, passed away peaceful in his home on July 25th following a routine surgery. Dave was born in Idaho Falls to Claude and Lorraine Sill and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Idaho. He was brother to Claudia L. (Jeff) Clark and married to Wendy Wadsworth and Father to Erika, Steven, Lisa and Step Father to Kandice Butte. He later married Kimberly Galbraith and was a step father to Jace Allen. Dave was dedicated to his work in the field of Radiological Chemistry and worked for the Department of Energy. After graduating Dave had the unique opportunity to train under his father, Claude Sill, whom he loved and respected very much. Dave was a beloved member of the Radiological and Environmental Sciences Laboratory (RESL) family. As a consummate perfectionist in all his technical work Dave has presented numerous talks and published many papers in peer reviewed scientific journals about analytical radiochemistry during his career. Dave's undeniable love of radiochemistry, for over 33 years, established his reputation as a straight shooter who said exactly what he thought. Dave had a great love of the outdoors and spent his life camping, hunting, boating and snowmobiling. He enjoyed photography, collecting firearms, loading ammunition and shooting things. He never met a crab leg he didn't like. He was a no BS kind of guy. He had a tough exterior, but once you broke through it he was loyal, generous, and would be on your side forever. His favorite adjective, noun, and verb was the F word. He was so proud of his kids and loved his wife Kimberly so dearly. He told us that if we put him in a suit and made everyone sit in a church at his funeral he would haunt us, so instead come crack a Bud Light with us in his honor and share a Dave story. He is preceded in death by infant brother Steven, father Claude and mother Lorraine. A graveside funeral service will be held at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery on Saturday, July 31st at 10:00 am under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.nalderfuneralhome.com David 3/1/1958 - 7/25/2021Sill
