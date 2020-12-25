Silveira Tena Batt Silveira Tena A. Batt Silveira, 60, of Fort Hall, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020. Tena was born June 14, 1960 in Pocatello, Idaho to Robert A. Batt and Freda George Batt. Tena will be taken to her residence on Batt Lane on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. She will remain at her home until her funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Assembly of God Church on C Street in the Fort Hall Townsite. She will return to her residence until traditional burial services held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at Gibson Cemetery. The services under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.