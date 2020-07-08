Carol Ann Simmons, 72 of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Carol Ann Sorenson was born August 4, 1947 in Pocatello, Idaho to Randall Everett Sorenson and Brenda Van Orden Sorenson. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School then continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, earning her nursing degree. On April 19, 1979, she married William Dee Simmons in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with 6 daughters and 1 son. She worked at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, ID, the LDS Hospital in Idaho Falls, Mountain View Hospital in Idaho Falls, The Idaho Falls Surgical Center and Carson Nursing Home in Rigby. Carol was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. She enjoyed sewing, crafts, gardening, cooking, baking, and quilting. She is survived by her husband Dee Simmons of Rigby, Idaho; daughters, Carrie Robinson of Herriman, UT, Myrna (Dustin) Clark of Herriman, UT, Marla (Cory) Crawford of Arlington, VT, Kristy Crismon of Herriman, UT, Kelli (Justin) Giguiere of Surprise, AZ, Natalie (Pete) Hilmer of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Mitch (Brandi) Simmons of Rigby, ID; mother, Brenda Sorenson of Rigby, ID; brothers, Paul (Yolanda) Sorenson of San Diego, CA, Eric (Christine) Sorenson of Salem, OR; 23 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Randall Everett Sorenson; and her sister, Karen McGill. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to services Saturday at Eckersell Funeral Home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Carol 8/4/1947 - 7/5/2020Ann Simmons
