Dwayne Thurman Simmons, 88, of lona, our loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, reunited with his sweetheart, ZoAnn in Heaven, on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was being cared for by his son, Brad, and Solace Hospice. He will be greatly missed by his family. Dwayne was born November 8,1931, in the Idaho Falls LDS Hospital to Thurman Simmons and Ella Brown Simmons. His schooling began in a one room school in Dehlin, Idaho. He also attended Ammon Grade School and lona High School where he participated in football and basketball. Dwayne met his sweetheart, ZoAnn Denning, at school in lona. They were married November 9,1951, in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They were blessed with four sons and one daughter, Hal, Blair, Brad, Jerry, and Diane. They have 15 grandchildren and 30 great- grandchildren, with two more on the way. His family and farm were his pride and joy. Dwayne made his living as a dry farmer 13 miles east of Idaho Falls, near Kepps Crossing in Dehlin, Idaho, where he owned and operated 2,500 acres of dry farm with his family. He also raised cattle for a portion of his life. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dwayne was the President of the Bonneville County Cattlemen and a director on the Bonneville Wheat Growers Association for a time and was a member of the lona Posse. He loved fishing, snowmobiling, boating, and hunting at the Selway Mountains with his buddies for more than 20 years. He and ZoAnn loved to square dance. Together they often attended the National Finals rodeo in Las Vegas, Cheyenne, Wyoming, and went to the Calgary Stampede. They traveled to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Alaska, and Morro Bay California. They had an amazing group of friends who they enjoyed going "trailoring" in their 5th wheels. They loved following their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren in all of their sporting events. Dwayne and ZoAnn built strong family ties and traditions. Working on the farm kept their family close. Harvest was an especially loved time of working together. Trips to Jacob's Ranch in Island Park with grandpa and grandma are among the favorite memories of their grandchildren. Dwayne taught his family the value of hard work, honesty, and integrity. He loved his family fiercely making each one feel special. He missed his sweetheart so much during the past 4 years. During her absence, he was seen regularly sitting in his car at the lona Cemetery visiting her and taking his afternoon nap. We are confident that their reunion was glorious. Dwayne is survived by his five children, son, Hal (Cheryl) Simmons of Ammon; son, Blair (Penny) Simmons of lona; son, Brad Simmons of lona; son, Jerry (Debbie) Simmons of lona; daughter, Diane (Kent) Kinghorn of lona; brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" (LeeAnn) Denning of Lehi, Utah; sister-in-law, MaryEtta (Spencer) Lott of Ammon; brother, Gary Simmons of lona; sister, Dena Johnson of Ammon; brother, Blaine Simmons of lona; 15 grandchildren, Katherine, Cheri, Justin, Cory, Brian, Whitney, Scott, Jeremy, Shayla, Jacob, Chad, Shannon, Jason, Brandon, and Tyson; 30 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tanner, Tate, Clay, Conlan, Halli, Zoie, Avrie, Ellie, Oaklie, Shane, Rayce, Holden, Paisley, Brighton, Morgyn, Ryker, Serity, Eliza, Gideon, Levi, Lily, Teann, Carter, Sawyer, Gracie, Bodee, Daisy, Luke, and Brooklyn. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart of 64 years, ZoAnn; parents, Thurman and Ella Simmons; and his in-laws, George and Zoie Denning. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Iona 1st Ward, 5169 E. Denning, with Bishop Mark Pettet officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Iona Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to the lona Historical Museum in memory of their parents. Donations may be sent to 6470 E. Pinecone Drive, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83401. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Dwayne 11/8/1931 - 12/24/2019Thurman Simmons