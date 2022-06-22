LaRaine Hunter Simmons, 88 of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Morning Star Senior Living of Idaho Falls. LaRaine was born February 19, 1934 in Lund, Idaho to Melvin Frank Hunter and Elva Christina Anderson Hunter. She was raised in Bancroft, Idaho, and graduated in 1952 from Idaho Falls High School. On November 26, 1952, she married Elmer Stewart Simmons in the Idaho Falls Temple; they made their home in Ririe and were blessed with 2 daughters and 3 sons. LaRaine worked for Browns IGA in Rire, at INL and for Simmons Agency as an insurance agent. She also raised and sold raspberries. LaRaine was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; she loved serving in the Young Women's organization and served as Young Women's President, she also served in the Relief Society and Primary organizations. LaRaine enjoyed reading, listening to old time country music, knitting and was a fabulous cook. She adored her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. She is survived by her daughters; Paula (Michael) Weeks of Ammon, Idaho, Deniece Preator of Amarillo, Texas, sons; George Simmons of Ririe, Idaho, Frank (Sherry) Simmons of Ririe, Idaho, Jon (Juliet) Simmons of Meridian, Idaho; sister, Ruth (Louis Kay) Swarzman of Colorado Springs, Colorado; 16 grandchildren 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters; Elva May (Richard) Ambroskek, Valene (Earl) Foster; brother, Floyd Hunter; and daughter-in-law, Jana Simmons. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 24, 2022, 1:00 p.m. at Ririe-Shelton Cemetery (12463 E 129 N, Rigby, ID 83442). The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., prior to services at Eckersell Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com LaRaine 2/19/1934 - 6/18/2022Hunter Simmons