Our beloved, Kathryn Marie Simon, went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2022. At the age 81, while surrounded by loved ones, Kathryn passed due to health complications. Kathryn was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, October 25, 1940, to Jacob and LaVon Koster. Kathryn grew up attending schools in Idaho Falls. Prior to her senior year her family moved to the country where Kathryn graduated from Shelley High School in 1959. While in high school, Kathryn met the love of her life, Warren Simon. The two dated and later married on August 1, 1959, with their dear friends by their sides. Shortly after the wedding, Kathryn joined Warren in Plattsburg, New York where he was a member of the armed forces. During that time, many life-long friends were made. A few years after returning to Idaho Falls, Warren and Kathryn purchased their first home and started their own family. As a stay-at-home mom, Kathryn's two children were fortunate to have a very attentive mother who made a point to make homemade meals, read bedtime stories, say good night prayers, bake chocolate chip cookies, spend many summer days at Blackfoot Beach, create special birthday celebrations, and added extra touches to Christmas and Easter celebrations. Kathryn made happy memories with her family...many fun camping trips, an annual trip to Lagoon Amusement Park, swimming at Heise Hot Springs, and croquet in the backyard. After her children left home, Warren and Kathryn continued to enjoy life together. They spent time on bowling leagues, dancing at Jeep's all-night parties, outdoor concerts, trips to Fort Hall, playing cards, and traveling regularly for reunions with their wonderful Air Force friends. Kathryn was a lovely grandmother. She spent quality time creatively playing with her two grandkids and she loved them dearly. Kathryn and Warren were blessed to have a lovely 62 year marriage. During her nearly 80 years in Idaho Falls, Kathryn had a bountiful of beautiful friendships, many which lasted decades. She had beloved friends and sister-in-laws whom she considered more than friends, they were sisters. In 2019, Warren and Kathryn moved to Boise, Idaho to be closer to their children. During her time in Boise, Kathryn made some very kind new friends to whom she was very grateful. She will be dearly missed and always remembered. Kathryn is survived by her husband, Warren Simon; Bret and Christine Simon of Boise, ID, her son and daughter in law; David and Amy Nielsen of Middleton, ID, her son in law and daughter; Allie and Jake Nielsen, her grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by Jacob and LaVon Koster, her mother and father; Karleen Grasmick, her sister; and Jerry Koster, her brother. A gathering will be held in Idaho Falls, ID this spring to celebrate Kathryn's life. Once the date and location are determined we will notify loved ones and update the memorial website. Kathryn's ashes will remain with the family until such time her husband joins her. Condolences may be sent to the family online at Relyea Funeral Chapel. Kathryn 10/25/1940 - 1/5/2022Marie Simon