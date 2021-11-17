Robert Michael Simonds, 65, Mike to his family, and Simple to his many friends, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Mike was born on October 14, 1956, in Massena, New York, to Roy and Betty Simonds. It was in Massena, at the age of two, Mike became friends with Pat Marmo. This friendship would last through 63 years of supporting each other, hockey, and golf. Mike attended schools in Idaho Falls, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1974. He continued his education at the College of Idaho and Idaho State University, graduating in 1983, with a degree in marketing. He began working at the INL in 1986, as a Project Control Specialist. He had planned to retire at the end of this year. Mike deeply loved his family and enjoyed any time he could spend with them. He is survived by his three children, Brandy Simonds (Charley) and her mom Cynthia Hensheid, Rob Simonds (Tori), and Kasie Ellenburg (Scott) and their mom Debbie Jenkins. His grandchildren, Quincy, Payton, Emmett, Wesley, Lynnlee, Packer, Remi, and a granddaughter due in February. He is also survived by his four siblings, Jack Simonds (Cheryl), Jim Simonds (Arantza), Jill Lines (Bruce), Lisa Kissell (Jeff), and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike will be remembered for his optimistic outlook (I'm Fine), and his infectious smile and laugh, along with his love of golf, crossword puzzles, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, M*A*S*H, and NCIS (before Gibbs left). He spent many hours on Sundays cheering on the 49ers or the Chiefs while "The Girls", Moxie and Gretel, followed his every move and waited patiently for his attention. (A 14 year old Yorkie mix and a 16 year miniature dachshund). His family would like to thank Mike's friends, co-workers, and so many different healthcare workers who supported and encouraged him during his last few difficult months. Visitations with the family will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Papa Tom's Pizza (1830 S. Woodruff Avenue), and on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Avenue). Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 10/14/1956 - 11/15/2021Michael Simonds