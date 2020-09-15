Betty Jo Simpson Simpson Betty Jo Simpson, 77, of Blackfoot, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Betty Jo was born February 4, 1943 in Shelley, Idaho to Wallace McGary Bradley and Bertha Johnson. She attended grade school and graduated from Shelley High School. While in school she was active on the drill team and sang in the choir. During her senior year she was homecoming queen attendant and had the lead role in the school play "Laura". Betty then attended Utah State University where she met Gordon Simpson. On August 31, 1962 Betty and Gordon were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Betty worked as a checker at Albertson's in Logan to put her husband through school. They then moved to New Jersey where Gordon attended school at Rutgers University on a fellowship, later he was accepted to dental school in Missouri. She worked hard to provide for her family as she managed a large apartment complex. Once Gordon completed dental school the family moved back to Blackfoot in 1970. Betty was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as Relief Society President, Primary worker, and in the Idaho Falls Temple. She and Gordon served in the Boston Massachusetts Mission from 2012-2013. She had worked at the EISF for over 20 years. Betty loved horses and rode in the local posse in Blackfoot. She loved being a mom to her boys and followed her children's and grandchildren's athletics religiously. Betty is survived by her husband, Gordon of Blackfoot; sons, Darren (Cherie) Simpson, Troy (Trudy) Simpson both of Blackfoot, Glenn (Janelle) Simpson of Salt Lake City, UT, Gregory Simpson, and Bradley (Shauna) Simpson both of Idaho Falls; siblings, Janice (Val) Morris of Shelley, and Steve (Linda) Bradley of Idaho Falls; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren with three on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wallace Kenwood (Willa) Bradley; and grandson, Landyn Simpson. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Due to the recent health concerns, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
FREE ACCESS SEPTEMBER!
Register now for exclusive FREE ACCESS to the Post Register, Challis Messenger, Jefferson Star, and Bingham County Chronicle e-edition. Simply enter your email and each morning you'll receive a message giving you immediate access to that days electronic edition of the newspaper. All FREE! No strings attached! No credit card necessary.
Get access