Pamela Landon Simpson, 71, of Ammon, passed away December 17, 2018, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Encompass Home Health & Hospice. Pam was born February 17, 1947, in Osgood, Idaho, to Floyd Arthur Landon and Beula Lucille Hammer Landon. She grew up and attended schools in Osgood, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. On August 6, 1968, she married Dewey Roy Simpson in Idaho Falls. They were blessed with two daughters, Tonya and Lesa. Pam and Dewey were later divorced. She later married Larry Talamantez and they were later divorced. Pam made her home in Ammon where she worked at J.C. Penney for many years. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, and genealogy. Pam is survived by her loving daughters, Tonya (Jim) Walton and Lesa Fisher, both of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Diane (David) Risenmay of Idaho Falls, ID; 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Floyd Kent Landon; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Lakita Pettingill. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 27, 2018, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Bishop Greg Johnson officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pamela 2/17/1947 - 12/17/2018Landon Simpson