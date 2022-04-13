Ralph Lee "Rowdy" Simpson was born January 22, 1952 to Fred and Lulabelle Simpson. He joined his brother Dewey and sister Sheila, and was followed by his sister Julia. The Simpson family moved to Ririe May 1, 1957 where Rowdy attended school. During his school years, he made many lifelong friends including the "Ririe Rat Pack" of Carl Cowan, Kendall Lovell, Kim Ritter, and Dal Nelson. They spent their days and nights roaming the streets of Ririe looking for the next adventure (of which there were many), sleeping out in the back yard and just enjoying being kids. His mom's favorite story was when Dewey handed Rowdy his kite string and the kite started to drag and lift Rowdy away. She yelled at Dewey to go get his brother. At an early age Rowdy developed a love of music and was a very gifted drummer. He started playing in bands when he was 13, playing at many school dances and, with his parents' consent playing in bars. Over the years he opened for acts such as Head East, Rick Derringer, and Kip Winger. He loved his many band mates and missed them when he decided to hang his drum sticks up a few years ago. Rowdy was always ready to listen to any good music and enjoyed going to concerts. He loved music so much he talked his sister into naming her daughter after a Beatle's song! Rowdy started working in the construction business after high school and continued until he retired in August, 2021. He ran heavy equipment doing ground and utility work for subdivisions and building or rebuilding roads. If there was dirt to move, he was ready to move it. Since 1996, Rowdy has shared his life adventures with the love of his life, Colleen, going golfing, to concerts, camping, four wheeling, and recently enjoyed a football game in Las Vegas. After a short but fierce battle with cancer and pneumonia, Rowdy passed away Sunday April 10, 2022. He is survived by his wife Colleen, his sister Sheila and her husband Tom, his sister Julia and her husband Jim, and his almost sister Linda and her husband Dave, as well as many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lulabelle, and his brother Dewey. There will be a visitation Thursday April 14, 2022 from 6 to 8 pm. and a celebration of Rowdy's life will be held 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Friday April 15, 2022 at Buck-Murphy Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff at Teton Cancer Institute and Once Source Home Health and Hospice for their caring and compassion during Rowdy's illness. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Institute or the ASPCA. Ralph 1/22/1952 - "Rowdy" 4/10/2022Simpson