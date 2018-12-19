Gina Guymon Singer, age 58, of Rigby passed away on December 11, 2018. Gina was born March 12, 1960, in Rigby, Idaho, to Larry Guymon and Clella Ward Guymon. She grew up in Rigby, Idaho and graduated from Rigby High School in 1978. Gina's mother passed away when she was four years old. She gained a new mother when her father married Elna Grover in 1965. Gina was raised on a farm in Garfield with her two sisters and three brothers. She always referred to her family as the Brady Bunch. Gina married Chris Singer on July 1, 1978, in Salinas, Kansas. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in October 14, 1993. Gina and Chris loved adventures and traveled throughout the United States living in Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas and her beloved California, before returning home to Idaho. Chris passed away in 2007. After Chris passed away Gina started new adventures with her dear friends, family, parents and her beloved sister Corrina. Animals were Gina's children. She raised many children and loved to tend her neighbors and family members pets. She enjoyed making crafts, painting and creating beautiful pieces of art. Gina was a very giving, loving and kind spirit. Her tender smile and hugs will be missed by all of her family and friends. Gina is survived by her siblings; Guy(Georgiana) Guymon of Rexburg, Corrina (Doug) Ossmen of Rigby, Monica (Chuck) Pauley of Idaho Falls, Layne (Cheryl) Guymon of Rigby. Pet Children: Tiko (dog), Snappy & Scruffy (cats) Gina was preceded in death by her parents Clella Ward Guymon, Larry and Elna Guymon, Brother Rory Guymon, Husband Chris Singer, and Niece Aubrey Guymon. Services will be held Saturday, December 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Eckersell's Funeral Home in Rigby, ID. The family will visit with friends on Saturday, December 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at Eckersell's Funeral Home. Burial will follow the services in the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, ID. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com. Gina 3/12/1960 - 12/11/2018Guymon Singer