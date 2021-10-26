Ellen Singleton, 90, of Wilford, Idaho, passed away on October 13, 2021 at the Homestead assisted living facility in Rexburg, Idaho. Ellen was born on July 16, 1931 in Bates, Idaho to Charles Elmer Forbush and Blanch Mackley Forbush. She was the seventh of 11 children. While Ellen was still very young, the family moved from Bates, Idaho to Sugar Salem. Growing up in a large family during the depression meant everyone learned how to work hard doing chores to help the family. Because of this, Ellen learned the value of hard work and the feeling of accomplishment that came with it. Ellen carried the work ethic she developed in her younger years through the rest of her life setting an example for many of how hard work can be a blessing. On New Years Eve in 1958 Ellen met Vern Singleton in Victor, Idaho. They quickly found that they had much in common and were married on February 19, 1958. They made their home in Wilford, Idaho where Vern farmed and Ellen helped out where ever she was needed from running the hay hauling crew to milking the cows. In later years Ellen, when farm equipment was more automated and she didn't need to spend as much time helping on the farm, she looked for other opportunities to contribute and keep busy. This included taking a custodial job at what was then Ricks College. She enjoyed her time working at Ricks and made many friends with the students she supervised on her cleaning crew. Although she enjoyed her work at Ricks with the students, she always loved being outdoors. Whether it was tending to her garden or helping with the farm work or up in the mountains spending time with Vern and the kids and grandkids fishing, she just loved being out doing something and she passed that love of the outdoors on to her kids. Ellen is survived by her children, Britt (LaRee), Wade (Anne), and Carolee (Stuart) Barrus, and two brothers, as well as 12 grand children, 19 great grand children. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Vern and eight of her siblings and a grandson. Ellen's family expresses thanks to the Homestead Senior Living in Rexburg their staff and caregivers and also Homestead home Health and Hospice for their great care and kindness. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Wilford LDS Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. both times at the Wilford Church, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony. Interment will be in the Wilford Cemetery under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Ellen 7/16/1931 - 10/13/2021Singleton